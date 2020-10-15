Paytm Movies provides a digital & contactless cinema experience to moviegoers as theatres reopen

India’s leading digital financial services company Paytm today announced that it is offering a digital, contactless & safe cinema experience to moviegoers. The company has been closely working with all theatre managements to ensure that hall premises are safe for patrons. Paytm is also giving a limited period buy one get one free movie ticket offer in partnership with PVR Cinemas to bring back the excitement and fervour around new releases.

The company said that it is empowering the audience with all safety and contactless measures including incorporating innovative features from the Mini App Store to instil confidence in everyone to head back to theatres. While the Mini App Store can be used to book a cab or order rent a two-wheeler, refreshments can be bought using Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, cards at the food counter making the experience completely cashless. Paytm on the app and website will show socially distanced seat layout along with other information about a particular movie hall including thermal screening, contactless security check, availability of hand sanitisers, daily temperature check for staff members. The company said that patrons at any point would not have to queue in front of the box-office, entrance, food counters to avail services for a complete cashless and contactless cinema experience.

Paytm spokesperson said, “This is an important step in bringing a level of normalcy and helping the economy bounce back. The reopening of theatres will help lakhs of employees of multiplexes & single screens to get back their livelihood. Also, citizens who have been confined to their homes and miss watching movies on the big screen will again have a reason to step out. We want to ensure that their whole experience of going out is safe. All information about safety guidelines related to movie theatres would be available on the app & website. Paytm will help the industry adapt to the new normal faster and effectively bring the patrons back to their halls.”

Paytm is the fastest-growing movie booking and events ticketing platform in the country. It’s user base and its aggressive addition of multiplex & single screens across 1100+ cities resulted in this exponential growth. The platform powers online ticketing for 6000 movie screens. It has also been working closely with leading cinema chains & production houses supporting them with marketing campaigns and analytics so that they can restart operations in the post-pandemic world. This will help cinema & production houses to refine their marketing strategy to target cinema lovers and bring them back to theatres post their reopening. The company said that there has been a lot of anticipation around the opening of movie theatres as in the month of September, 70% of the Paytm users visiting the platform searched for upcoming releases in the movies section.