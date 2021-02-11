People got tired of counting donation in Rajasthan temple | national

Recently, a grant of around Rs 7 crore has been received at the Shri Shanwalia Seth Temple in Chittor, Rajasthan.

# Chittorgarh: Faith is rising from God? Repeatedly questioning the existence of God in the corner of the mind? Can’t calm your mind at all? India is a country whose financial infrastructure, no matter how low its GDP, has no shortage of God-fearing people. Just as people in this country worship God as an idol, so too the pleasures of God and financial donations are spread all over the place. Recently, a grant of around Tk 7 crore was received at the Shri Shanwalia Seth Temple in Chittor, Rajasthan.

When the Pranami box was opened on the fourteenth day, not only money but also gold and silver were found. The temple authorities hired a dozen employees to count the money. After a while, they also started panting. At the end of the count, it is seen that the grant was six crore seventeen lakh, twelve thousand two hundred rupees. The chairman of the temple committee and the local district officer were present to see that no one could take it away while counting the money.

From Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala to Tirupati, Shirdi Saibaba, Somnath Temple to Puri’s Jagannath Temple. Lots of donations are deposited in these temples. Let’s talk about Ram Mandir. In just three days, the Ram Mandir Trust set a record by collecting donations of Rs 100 crore. On Sunday, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sriram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust, said a grant of around Tk 100 crore had been collected in three days. He also mentioned that the fund raising program has started from January 15 and will continue till February 28.

Published by:Rohan Chowdhury First published:February 11, 2021, 4:22 PM IST

