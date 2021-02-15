People’s privacy is more important than your money national

You (Facebook and WhatsApp) can be a trillion dollar company. But privacy is paramount to people. As a result, we have a responsibility to protect people’s privacy and we must protect it. “

#NewDelhi: “You (Facebook and WhatsApp) can be a trillion dollar (trillion) company. But privacy is paramount to the people. So we and we have a responsibility to protect the privacy of the people,” he said. To this end, the Supreme Court issued a notice on Monday condemning Facebook-WhatsApp.

The country’s highest court has made it clear that the Supreme Court will intervene whenever there is a concern about the privacy of consumers. WhatsApp’s claims have been in dispute with customers and the center for several days over WhatsApp’s new security and privacy rules. The petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the new rule A notice was sent to WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook during the hearing of a case that day. It has been said that within four weeks, Facebook-WhatsApp will have to answer for their new “privacy policy”.

Last January, WhatsApp renewed its service and privacy policy It has been effective since February 8. Where it is said that in case of business conversation, the information should be shared with Facebook (new rules of data sharing). After that, users became confused and worried about the privacy of using Facebook and WhatsApp. Facebook has told a European court that the country has special laws on the right to privacy. If there is such a law in India, then it must be obeyed, the European court said on Facebook.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:February 15, 2021, 3:48 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>