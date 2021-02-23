Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Navigation
National News

After remaining steady for two days, petrol and diesel prices rose again and touched new highs across the country on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per liter each.

With today’s price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 90.93 a liter while diesel breached the Rs 81 per liter mark and is selling at Rs 81.32. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 97.34 while diesel costs Rs 88.44.

Among the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark Last week, the key auto fuel was at Rs 101.59 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was retailing at Rs 93.61 per liter. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol today costs Rs 101.34 per liter and diesel is selling for Rs 91.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Here’s what you pay for a liter of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, February 23, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs / liter) Diesel (Rs / liter)
Sri Ganganagar 101.59 93.61
Anuppur 101.34 91.81
New Delhi 90.93 81.32
Mumbai 97.34 88.44
Kolkata 91.12 84.20
Chennai 92.90 86.31
Bengaluru 93.98 86.21
Hyderabad 94.54 88.69
Patna 93.25 86.57
Jaipur 97.47 89.82
Lucknow 89.13 81.70
Thiruvananthapuram 92.81 87.38
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

