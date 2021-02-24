Navigation
Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, February 24
Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, February 24

After rising to fresh new highs, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. On Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per liter each in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi currently stands at Rs 90.93 per liter while that of diesel is at Rs 81.32. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 97.34, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.44, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Among the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark Last week, the key auto fuel was at Rs 101.59 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.61 per liter. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.34 per liter and diesel is selling for Rs 91.81.

The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state with taxes being levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Generally, the prices of the key auto fuels get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut down, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 55 cents (0.9 per cent) at $ 61.12 a barrel at 0136 GMT, after slipping 3 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude futures fell 38 cents (0.6 per cent) to 64.99 a barrel, erasing Tuesday’s 13 cents gain, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a liter of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, February 24, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs / liter) Diesel (Rs / liter)
Sri Ganganagar 101.59 93.61
Anuppur 101.34 91.81
New Delhi 90.93 81.32
Mumbai 97.34 88.44
Kolkata 91.12 84.20
Chennai 92.90 86.31
Bengaluru 93.98 86.21
Hyderabad 94.54 88.69
Patna 93.25 86.57
Jaipur 97.47 89.82
Lucknow 89.13 81.70
Thiruvananthapuram 92.81 87.38
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

