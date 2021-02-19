Navigation
Petrol breaches Rs 90 / liter mark in Delhi: Here's are auto fuel prices in your city today
Petrol breaches Rs 90 / liter mark in Delhi: Here’s are auto fuel prices in your city today

3 min read


Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise for the 11th straight day and touch new highs across the country on Friday, February 19, 2021. In the national capital, petrol price was hiked by 31 paise per liter and diesel got dearer by 33 paise.

With the latest price hike, petrol today breached the Rs 90-mark in Delhi and is now retailing at Rs 90.19 a liter while diesel is selling at Rs 80.60. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 96.62 while diesel costs Rs 87.67.

In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, petrol climbed to Rs 100.82 and diesel soared to Rs 92.83 per liter. This is the highest retail price of the key auto fuels across the country. It was followed by Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, where petrol today costs Rs 100.57 per liter and diesel is retailing at Rs 91.04, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. Petrol had hit the Rs 100 / liter-mark for the first time on Wednesday.

Prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state as taxes are levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh levies 33 per cent plus Rs 4.5 a liter and 1 per cent cess on petrol. On diesel, it charges 23 per cent plus Rs 3 per liter and 1 per cent cess, news agency PTI reported Thursday.

On Wednesday, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called on oil-exporting countries to ease production cuts, which have been contributing to rising international crude oil prices. Last week, he had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

The auto fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global markets, oil prices slid by up to 2 per cent in early trade on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries will take time to resume operations after the big freeze in the US South, creating a gap in demand, while OPEC + supplies were expected to rise, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $ 1.14 (1.9 per cent) to $ 59.38 a barrel at 0421 GMT, after declining 1 per cent on Thursday. Brent crude futures dropped $ 1.03 (1.6 per cent) to $ 62.90 a barrel, after falling 0.6 per cent on Thursday. Both benchmark contracts rallied to 13-month highs on Thursday driven by the historic freeze in US southern states, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a liter of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, February 19, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs / liter) Diesel (Rs / liter)
Sri Ganganagar 100.82 92.83
Anuppur 100.57 91.04
New Delhi 90.19 80.60
Mumbai 96.62 87.67
Kolkata 91.41 84.19
Chennai 92.25 85.63
Bengaluru 93.21 85.44
Hyderabad 93.78 87.91
Patna 92.54 85.84
Jaipur 96.69 89.04
Lucknow 88.56 80.98
Thiruvananthapuram 92.07 86.62
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

