PGDM(GM) class of XLRI Hosts a Leadership Talk with Dr. Kiran Bedi

PGDM(GM) Placement committee, XLRI organized a Leadership Talk Session with Dr. Kiran Bedi, Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on the topic “Creative Leadership – Collaborative Governance” as a part of XLRI TALK SERIES 2021 on virtual mode.

XLRI Talk Series is designed to appreciate and learn from leaders’ experiences from all walks of life. The talk series is an initiative driven by the Placement Committee of XLRI-PGDM(GM) to develop different perspectives while addressing challenges in this highly dynamic environment. The audience comprised an eclectic mix of MBA students across various fields viz., IT, Manufacturing, Banking, Marketing, Engineering, Aviation & Shipping, Oil & Gas, Education, etc., faculty members, staff, and guests.

Prof Ashis K Pani, Dean Academics, XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur welcomed Dr. Kiran Bedi, Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and said, “Over the years, XLRI has developed its unique culture, the culture that celebrates individuals for achieving excellence for everything that they patiently do. The hallmark of this identity is not to walk on the beaten path but to strike new routes. To be second to none but to be the first to respond to the people and the nation’s needs by taking up the bold but necessary tasks, which nobody has taken up. This enterprising and pioneering spirit can be witnessed throughout the history of XLRI. Academic excellence, together with moral rectitude and intellectual integrity, is the essence of XLRI. This approach ensures that our students are groomed to become successful leaders who make a tangible impact on society.

Dr. Kiran Bedi, Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry said, “I urge the students to look into how COVID-19 as a challenge was handled across states, nationwide and internationally, which has revealed the leadership capabilities of leaders across nations. The biggest challenge, which happened to be COVID, was dealt with the world over and why Indian leaders emerge as head and shoulders above many others. The management students of the day must understand how COVID-19 as a challenge was handled by Human Resource Management in organizations. It’s a class case study by itself in risk management, planning, and resource deployment”.

Dr. Bedi emphasized the three key lessons for management students as UHF, which stands for Uncertainty, Health and Family and Management schools need to address UHF. “The biggest lesson for Management students from the COVID-19 we can draw in preparation for uncertainty. Management schools should teach students how to cope with uncertainty and make them aware that change is inevitable and growth is optional; hence, choose wisely. COVID has also taught us the value of health over wealth, and that health will eventually give you wealth. If you have the pillar of health, then everything else will follow. Covid has also taught another thing how we can ensure our relationship with family and friends, and one should value one’s Family. We need to learn balance in work and family life,” she further added.

