PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry felicitates ‘Gritforlife’, a Cyclothon undertook by Vicki Bedi for raising Funds for Cancer Patients

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Rajasthan Chapter felicitated ‘Gritforlife’, A 2800 km Cyclothon in 14 days by 64 Years Old Sikh Gentleman in the aid of Cancer patients. The felicitations have been done by Shri Digvijay Dhabriya, Chairman, PHDCCI Rajasthan Chapter, Shri Suneel Dutt Goyal, Co-Chair, PHDCCI Rajasthan Chapter & Mr. RK Gupta, Resident Director on 29th November, 2020 at Jaipur in his last leg of the Cyclothon. On this occasion Major General Dr. SC Pareek, Executive Director, Dr. Sanjeev Patni, Director Surgical Oncology & Dr. Nidhi Patni, Director Radiation Oncology of Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Jaipur were also present.

During the felicitation ceremony Mr. Bedi shared his experiences and reaffirmed his commitment for helping cancer patients. The team of Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital Jaipur led by Major General Dr. Pareek offered to treat needy & economically weaker section cancer patients free of cost as per their policy and requested Mr. Bedi to share details of such patients he came across during his cycling in Rajasthan and else where. Mr. Bedi requested PHDCCI Rajasthan Leadership to promote cycling in the state & take up the matter with state Government for developing cycling tracks & increasing awareness amongst masses about safe cycling.

On this occasion Shri Digvijay Dhabriya, Chairman, PHDCCI Rajasthan Chapter said that PHDCCI is honoured to have such citizens who are putting in so much of efforts and passion for such a noble cause & stands with full support to promote such causes in future.



A unique solo ultra-endurance +2800 km cycling ride, that started 17th November from Gurdwara Rakabganj Delhi. The journey has been undertaken, by Mr. Vicki Bedi, a 64 years old Sikh of Guru Nanak pariwar 15th generation descendant and Trustee of Bedi Foundation all through the State of Rajasthan to finish in 13~14 days. He is doing this noble work to raise funds for Breast (and other) Cancer Patients. Rupees One Crore has already been donated to BCPBF – Cancer Foundation, in whose aid this challenge is being undertaken. The ride route has been Delhi- Rohtak- Mandava- Bikaner- Phalaudi- Jaisalmer- Longewala- Barmer- Sirohi- Jodhpur- Ajmer- Jaipur- and hereafter to Delhi.



The Challenger, Vicky Bedi, has dedicated his ride as:

A Ride for Cancer

Through raising awareness on Cancer by holding detection camps and talks, and donating proceeds of approx Rs. 1.5 Cr donations to Cancer Foundation.



A Ride for Spreading Oneness

In the culmination of 550th year of birth of Guru Nanak and commencement of 400th Year of birth of Guru Tegh Bahadur, spread the message of Oneness as befitting remembrance of the great Gurus



A Ride for Homage to the Fallen soldiers

Through paying homage by laying wreaths at Longewala and other War Memorials.



The Challenger Vicki Bedi rode into Rohtak on Day1 – 17th Nov, on Day2 – 18th Nov to Mandava and on Day 3- 19th Nov he reached Bikaner and thereafter to Phalaudi Day 4, Jaisalmer Day 5 – and then Barmer Jodhpur Ajmer and today he is riding to Jaipur and then shall proceed to Delhi. He finishes the Cyclothon at Gurdwara Rakabganj on 1 December 2020.



PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry is proud of its members and nation citizens such great Humanitarian efforts for such pivotal causes and it will continue to support them.