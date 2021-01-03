PM Congratulates the nation on vaccine approval of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called the DCGI approval of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech vaccines, a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight against Corona.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said

“A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight!

DCGI granting approval to vaccines of

@SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech

accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation.

Congratulations India.

“It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion.”

Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators.”