PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Engineering College In Assam Today

This will be PM Modi’s third visit to Bengal within a span of weeks and before the dates of the crucial assembly polls in the state are to be announced.

According to sources, the PM will arrive from Assam on Monday and hold a public meeting in Chuchura followed by an official program. Preparations are under way in Chuchura Dunlop grounds for the public meeting that will be attended by state BJP leaders and workers from Hooghly district.

Modi is likely to inaugurate the 4.1-km extension of North-South metro to Dakshineshwar station, apart from other projects. However, no final decision has been taken yet on whether he will remotely inaugurate the project from Hooghly or he will visit Dakshineshwar, sources said.