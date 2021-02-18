Navigation
National News

PMC bans gathering of more than 100 persons for Shiv Jayanti on Friday

Continuing with the restrictions on gatherings to check the spread of Covid-19 in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday banned gathering of 100 persons for the Shiv Jayanti, celebrations on the birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, on Friday.

In the guidelines issued for the birth anniversary celebration of the Maratha king, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said that it is a public practice to celebrate the Shiv Jayanti on forts in the midnight of February 18 but this time the celebrations should be simple considering the ongoing pandemic.

“No cultural functions including traditional lectures, songs, plays be organized in public places on Shiv Jayanti. It can be done through cable network or online telecast, ”he said.

He also said that there should not be bike rallies, march or procession in the civic limits while less than 100 people can come together to offer flowers or garlands to the statue or portrait of Shivaji on the occasion but ensuring social distance and sanitation guidelines of the state government and PMC.

There should be priority to undertake health awareness initiative or camp in the city to make the citizens aware about the preventive measures for Covid-19, Malaria, Dengue and other diseases, Kumar said adding the assistant municipal commissioner and local police in their respective jurisdiction should. ensure the citizens are following the guidelines to check spread of Covid-19.

