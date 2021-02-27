PMC extends closure of schools, colleges till March 14

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend closure of schools, colleges and coaching classes till March 14.

“The PMC had declared the closure of schools, colleges and coaching classes till February 28. However, there is no slowdown in the spread of infection so the decision has been taken to extend the closure till March 14,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday. . An official order to the effect will be issued soon.

The PMC has also decided to restart flu clinics across the city to identify newly infected patients and isolate them, Mohol added. “We are also thinking about whether to restart the jumbo hospital… it can be done in 10 days if need be but a decision will be taken as per the situation,” he said.

The PMC will issue directions to traders to ensure social distancing in their stores as all marketplaces are experiencing crowding, Mohol said, adding that it would be better if traders themselves take steps to avoid crowding in stores.

