PMC makes mandatory RT-PCR test for passenger coming from Kerala

In its efforts to check the spread of Covid-19 After witnessing increase in positivity rate in the city from last week, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has once again started taking serious measures to tackle the situation and has decided to make RT-PCR test mandatory for all the passengers traveling from Kerala state in Pune.

“It is necessary for all the passengers coming from Kerala state in the city to strictly follow the Covid-19 containment rules and guidelines. It includes mandatory RT-PCR test for all those coming to the city from Kerala state, ”said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar in his order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

A passenger has to submit a negative report of Covid-19 test at the entry point of either airport or railway station which should not be older than 72 hours or they would have to undergo screening at civic facility.

As per the reports, Maharashtra and Kerala account for almost three fourth of the total number of new Covid-19 cases in the country.

The PMC administration order comes in the backdrop of increasing count of Covid-19 in the city with a rising daily positivity rate from 4.6 percent in the last week to 12.5 percent this week. The civic body has also planned to reintroduce a strategy to declare containment zones with restrictions on public movement in specific areas where the civic body continues to register an increase in newly infected persons.

In the past, the PMC had made it mandatory for citizens entering the city from other states and foreign countries. The foreign returned citizens were made to be mandatory in institutional quarantine after entering the city till they test negative for Covid-19.

The active cases count had dropped to as low as 1,383 on February 7 after touching the peak of around 18,000 in July last year and was 1,881 on February 17. The PMC has scaled up testing to identify and isolate infected patients as early as possible.

Also, the civic body has decided to ask the private hospitals to increase bed capacity for treatment of Covid-19 patients. This is in addition to the 1,683 beds available in civic and government hospitals in the city.

The action against citizens not using masks in public places is being intensified along with steps to ensure the social distancing is followed by citizens in public places and in premises of government and private establishments across the city.

The PMC is also taking efforts to increase the Covid-19 vaccination which is currently available for healthcare workers and frontline workers. The PMC has put the responsibility on the head of establishments to ensure their staff on frontline duties are getting vaccinated.