PNB commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by launching ‘Gram Sampark Abhiyan’

The nation’s leading public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by launching a financial inclusion & literacy camp, the ‘Gram Sampark Abhiyan’. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Minister of Rural Development and Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, officially launched the nationwide campaign. Other senior officials from PNB included, Shri S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO, Executive Directors and Chief General Managers were present.

The campaign is centred on four key themes namely, Digital, Credit, Social Security & Financial Literacy that will encapsulate various activities and prescribes the cherished theme of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Upon commencement, PNB’s 3930 rural and 2752 semi-urban branches will aim to reach 526 districts during the campaign, with 2 camps per branch every month. This campaign is launched on 2nd October and will culminate on 31st December 2020 covering 526 districts of 24 States including Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Gujarat, Orissa, Manipur, Tripura, Telangana etc.

Acknowledging the efforts of PNB, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Minister of Rural Development and Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India said, “PNB is India’s first Swadeshi Bank established in the spirit of nationalism and inspired by freedom fighters like Lala Lajpat Rai. It was the first bank purely managed by Indians with Indian capital. The bank plays a vital role in the economic development of the country.

The Gram Sampark Abhiyan is launched by PNB on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday, such efforts will benefit the rural masses of the country on a large scale. I congratulate PNB for their efforts. I am confident that as a responsible bank, Punjab National Bank will continue to support the government’s efforts to boost economic growth.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO, PNB said, “Agriculture is a vital aspect of the Indian economy supporting around 50% of the rural population and around 60% of the livelihood. It is imperative to focus on empowering villages and establishing more agripreneurs that will boost economic growth. Our constant efforts aim towards educating the villagers on various government schemes and products available while providing them ease of banking and unified services. PNB also offers digital services in native languages to make banking more accessible, convenient, and user friendly.”

Under the focus area of the theme Digital – PNB will focus on Aadhar Seeding, Mobile Number seeding, Digital Onboarding BHIM UPI. Under the second theme of Credit, PNB will focus on Agri. Investment Credit Scheme, Self Help Group Scheme & PSB59 Minutes loans. Under the theme of Social Security, PNB will focus on PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, Low-Cost Health Insurance, and Low-Cost Life Insurance and finally under the theme of Financial Literacy Camp will educate people through informational Audio and AV.