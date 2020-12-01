Poet and Lyricist Nirmika Singh Joins Al Gore, Chris Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prince William and More on TEDxGateway’s Countdown to Counter Climate Change

Nirmika Singh, The creative tour de force took her #AurSuno poetry project to TEDxGateway’s global initiative addressing the climate emergency. Nirmika is best known for her collaborations with AR Rahman, Clinton Cerejo et al. She is a youth role model, feminist and has a successful online poetry series #AurSuno.

Nirmika has joined the ranks of change makers like Chris Hemsworth, Prince William, Al Gore, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pope Francis on #TedXGateway Countdown, a global initiative to address climate change. She is the only performer to present in her mother-tongue Hindi from India on such a global platform.

The performance showcased her ideas for saving Earth with a poem titled “Kuch Aise Badley Duniya” (May The World Change In Such A Way).