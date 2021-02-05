Police clash with side teachers in Subodh Mallick Square across the problem area Police and Para Teachers had tussle at Subodh Mallick Square | kolkata

Police from several police stations including Muchipara and Barabazar and women police force from Lalbazar came to the spot DC Central Rupesh Kumar came

#Kolkata: The thunderstorm centered on the Nabanna campaign called by the side teacher unity forum The side teachers are in a lot of trouble with the police On Friday, the side teachers were allowed to go from Subodh Mallick Square to Rani Rasmoni Road, the side teachers said. But the police did not allow them to leave the road in front of Subodh Mallick Square from the beginning Near Wellington, a security wall with girders and aluminum fencing was erected. Deployed with RAF, Combat Force and huge police force

The teachers’ representatives are scheduled to meet the Chief Minister till 2.30 pm They had demanded from the police that they would protest if they did not meet the Chief Minister by 2.30 pm At around 3:15 pm, instead of the scheduled route, the side teachers rushed to the opposite side of the Hind Cinema where the police security was weak, the police alleged. They dragged the guardrail with a stick and dragged it away Massive unrest begins Clash with the police A large force of RAF, Combat Force and Police came running Basically, a bunch of side teachers with full salary structure, subject to the status of full teachers

Police from several police stations including Muchipara and Barabazar and women police force from Lalbazar came to the spot DC Central Rupesh Kumar came Sticks were used to disperse protesters The scuffle started between the two sides The guards threw the train, dragged the teachers on the road and picked them up in the police van Side teachers claim, seven people were injured Seventy-two people have been arrested in the incident, including 12 women After that, the teachers started protesting in the streets again demanding the release of those arrested in the scuffle with the police. He quarreled with the police from time to time In the end, the side teachers agreed to release the detained teachers The situation became normal by 4.30 pm The guard rails on both sides of the road were opened Traffic is normal However, a section of the informed community is repeatedly questioning what message such a campaign of teachers has given to the society.

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 5, 2021, 8:50 PM IST

