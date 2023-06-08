2024 poll results hamein pata hein…: Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi predicting upcoming Lok Sabha election outcome

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , saying that he is habitual of criticizing the country and making statements on India’s politics abroad, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“Rahul Gandhi is habitual of criticizing the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes out of the country. The world is looking at us and what are they seeing? Elections are held, sometimes one party wins and some other times the other party wins,” Jaishankar said.

“If there is no democracy in the country, such a change should not come. Results for all elections should be the same. 2024 ka result toh wahi hoga, hamein pata hai…I have no objection to whatever he does inside the country but I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest,” he added.

Speaking about the reports of late Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination celebration in Canada, Jaishankar believes that there is a bigger issue involved in it.

“…I think there is a bigger issue involved…Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this…I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada,” the minister said.

A video circulating on social media depicts a parade float in Canada’s Brampton, allegedly organized by Khalistani supporters, showcasing the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the country.

The float was part of a 5-kilometer-long procession. The video in question is believed to be from a parade held in Brampton by supporters of Khalistan on June 4, which coincided with the upcoming 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6.

Updated: 08 Jun 2023, 12:40 PM IST