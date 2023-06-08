Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics

2024 poll results hamein pata hein…: Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi predicting upcoming Lok Sabha election outcome

By: admin

Date:


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is habitual of criticizing the country and making statements on India’s politics abroad, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“Rahul Gandhi is habitual of criticizing the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes out of the country. The world is looking at us and what are they seeing? Elections are held, sometimes one party wins and some other times the other party wins,” Jaishankar said.

“If there is no democracy in the country, such a change should not come. Results for all elections should be the same. 2024 ka result toh wahi hoga, hamein pata hai…I have no objection to whatever he does inside the country but I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest,” he added.

Speaking about the reports of late Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination celebration in Canada, Jaishankar believes that there is a bigger issue involved in it. 

“…I think there is a bigger issue involved…Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this…I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada,” the minister said. 

A video circulating on social media depicts a parade float in Canada’s Brampton, allegedly organized by Khalistani supporters, showcasing the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the country.

The float was part of a 5-kilometer-long procession. The video in question is believed to be from a parade held in Brampton by supporters of Khalistan on June 4, which coincided with the upcoming 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 08 Jun 2023, 12:40 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Neha Kakkar Fans Ask Where is Husband Rohanpreet Singh in Birthday Celebrations
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights