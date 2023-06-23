AAP questions Congress’ ‘silence over black ordinance’, says ‘will be difficult to…’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vs Congress battle held out like a sore thumb even as all opposition parties gathered at the ‘Mission 2024’ Opposition Party meet in Patna vowed to flight unitedly. The AAP members skipped the press meet after the much anticipated Opposition meet came out with a statement condemning the Congress’ “silence” over the Delhi central ordinance.
