After Anil Vij, Haryana BJP MP tweets in support of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia

Protesting wrestlers have returned to Haryana from Haridwar, after farm leader Naresh Tikait took their medals before they could drown the same in Ganges river. All except Sakshi Malik returned to their homes in Haryana. While the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Centre have remained silent over the sexual harassment allegation on BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Lok Sabha member of BJP from Hisar, Haryana took to Twitter to say the internationally awarded athletes being forced to immerse their medal in Ganga was ‘absolutely heartbreaking’.