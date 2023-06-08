After Jaishankar, Smriti Irani takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’, asks ‘ye kaisa ishq hai jo. . .’

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took a jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ and asked ‘ Ye kaisa ishq hai jo desh se nahi apni politial siyasat se hai?’(What kind of love are you talking of which is not with your nation but only with your politics?)

The former television actor and now Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi at the same time her colleague and fellow party member External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took a jibe at the Congress leader. Rahul Gandhi is habitual of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes out of the country, Jaishankar comments

Smriti Irani, while addressing a press conference, questioned Rahul Gandhi’s love for Indian democracy and his boycotting of inauguration of new Parliament building.

Smriti Irani said, “…When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does that include the killing of Sikhs? When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does that include the kidnapping of women in Rajasthan? When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does that include denouncing the Hindu way of life? When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does it mean partnering with those who want to bring India to a standstill? When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does that ‘Mohabbat’ compel you to go seek outside intervention against your own democracy.”

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi Irani said, “What kind of love is this, which shakes hands with those who hug those who curse India, what kind of love is this?”

During the press conference the Union Minister for Women and Child Development said the priority of the government is to ensure the holistic development of everyone in response to a question that BJP is an ‘anti-Muslim’ party.

She further added that the Modi government has allocated a budget of ₹31,450 crore compared to the Congress’s ₹12,000 crore, which itself tells about the priority of the government.

Further hitting out at Opposition Congress, Irani commented that Congress leadership is using outside forces to hurt Indian democracy and are determined to hurt the democratic system of the country in their hunger for power.

“Congress leadership is using outside forces to hurt our democracy. As the elections are nearing, the description of such activities of the Congress leaders is in itself an indication that the Congress is trying to seize power. In hunger, they are determined to hurt the democratic system of their country, why are the people of the Gandhi family so helpless?” she added.

