After Jaishankar, Smriti Irani takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’, asks ‘ye kaisa ishq hai jo. . .’

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took a jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ and asked ‘Ye kaisa ishq hai jo desh se nahi apni politial siyasat se hai?’(What kind of love are you talking of which is not with your nation but only with your politics?)
