Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, US lawmaker calls for immediate defence ties with India

US Representative Richard McCormick has stressed the importance of closer economic and strategic ties between the United States and India. Regardless of their political affiliations, McCormick believes that lawmakers should recognise India as a crucial future partner.

He highlighted India’s strategic location near China, Pakistan and Bangladesh and emphasised the need for a strong partnership to address regional challenges effectively.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington, the US is reportedly urging India to finalise a long-awaited deal for the acquisition of US-made armed drones. McCormick acknowledged that transitioning from traditional procurement sources, such as Russia, to advanced military equipment from the US takes time.

However, he believes that the present moment is opportune for strengthening the partnership, citing the mutual benefits of economic ties and the importance of the alliance for the entire region.

“I think the time is now. I think they (India) understand the importance of our partnership, especially when it comes to the economic ties that benefit from that also,” ANI quoted McCormick as saying.

McCormick stressed on the significance of maintaining a robust connection with India, highlighting shared values and aligned perspectives between the two nations.

He contrasted India’s steady approach to economic growth with China’s rapid expansion, which has been marred by questionable practices and mounting debt. McCormick stressed the importance of fostering stable regional dynamics and establishing enduring ties between the US and India.

McCormick highlighted India’s significant attributes, including its large population, robust industrial base, and production capacity. He stressed the importance of India adhering to global trade rules and collaborating with other countries for mutual benefit.

PM Modi’s visit presents a crucial opportunity for consequential discussions that will shape the future trajectory of the US-India partnership. The focus will be on countering regional challenges and strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 15 Jun 2023, 09:41 AM IST