Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, US lawmaker calls for immediate defence ties with India

US Representative Richard McCormick has stressed the importance of closer economic and strategic ties between the United States and India. Regardless of their political affiliations, McCormick believes that lawmakers should recognise India as a crucial future partner.
