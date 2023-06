The AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that a condemnation resolution has been passed against Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for tainting the name of former chief minister Jayalalithaa. The development came as during an interview K Annamalai said previously “many administrations of Tamil Nadu were corrupt with former chief ministers convicted in courts of law.”

The BJP allies in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is taking K Annamalai’s comments as a jibe against their leader Jayalalithaa.

“A condemnation resolution has been passed against K Annamalai where he gave a statement to an English daily, tainting the name of our leader Jayalalithaa. Our party leaders and cadres are sad & restless,” Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami added that Jayalalithaa backed BJP governments in the Centre and many senior leaders of the BJP had good relations with the former chief minister.

“Many senior leaders of BJP had good relations with our leader Jayalalithaa and met her in her house and discussed many things. It was she who backed the BJP government at the Centre first, she worked for it. Jayalalitha was a role model for many and showed the way to many. We condemn Annamalai,” Edappadi K Palaniswami added.

The tension among the BJP and AIDMK in Tamil Nadu erupted ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently told BJP workers in Tamil Nadu to target over 25 seats in the next general elections.

While giving an interview to Times of India, K Annamalai talked about the corruption in previous governments. “Many administrations in Tamil Nadu were corrupt. Former chief ministers have been convicted in courts of law. That is why Tamil Nadu has become one of the most corrupt states. I would say it is number one in corruption,” the news platform quoted him as saying.

BJP allied with the AIDMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2021 Tamil Assembly elections, but the performance of both parties was dismal.

Updated: 13 Jun 2023, 02:36 PM IST