Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has finally broken his silence on the appointments of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the party working president as the reports emerged that the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly was upset over the fresh reshuffle within the party ranks. Speaking with the reporters, Ajit Pawar said that he was “happy” with the appointments of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel.