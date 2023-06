Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government before 2014 over internal security, saying during its rule, “Alia, Malia, Jamalia used to enter India from Pakistan and execute bomb blasts”. Amit Shah said the Manmohan Singh government didn’t have the courage to do anything against them, crediting the PM Modi-led government for ensuring internal security.

Addressing a gathering in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to commemorate the nine years of the BJP-led NDA government, Amit Shah said, “During the UPA government, ‘Alia, Malia Jamalia’ used to enter here [India] from Pakistan and execute bomb blasts. [The] Manmohan government didn’t have the courage to do anything against them.”

“In these nine years, PM Modi’s government worked to ensure the internal security of the country.”

Andhra Pradesh | In Visakhapatnam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “During UPA Govt, ‘Alia, Malia Jamalia’ used to enter here from Pakistan and execute bomb blasts. Manmohan Government didn’t have the courage to do anything against them. In these nine years, PM Modi’s Govt… pic.twitter.com/hyb9PLPNqX — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

Elaborating further on it, Amit Shah said, “PM Modi headed the government for nine years. In these nine years, he worked to ensure the internal security of the country. In these nine years, Pakistan-inspired terrorists were habitual of launching attacks. They attacked Uri and Pulwama and within 10 days PM Modi did airstrike and surgical strike and gave them an answer right inside their home.”

Amit Shah tore into the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, saying it did only corruption and slammed it over the alleged farmer suicides in the state.

Amit Shah also took potshots at Rahul Gandhi at his statement that blood would flow in Kashmir if Article 370 was revoked. However, Amit Shah asserted that no unfortunate incidents had taken place following the abrogation. “These statements were proved wrong. Forget about blood, nobody even dared to do any atrocity there,” he added.

In the nine years of NDA rule, India’s stature has been growing globally and the prime minister is received with chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ wherever he went. This was a recognition of the 130 crore Indians, including those in Andhra Pradesh, Amit Shah added.

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 10:47 PM IST