Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has characterised his ongoing dispute with rival Sachin Pilot as an “internal matter” within the Congress party. He, however, affirmed his readiness to take action against former Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, a demand repeatedly made by Sachin Pilot, who accused the government of being lenient towards Raje in corruption allegations.

“Recently, in Delhi, we spoke to each other, monitored by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa,” Mr Gehlot said in an interview with NDTV.

“I wouldn’t want to talk about it right now. When we have sat down to talk once, if I now say something it might be misunderstood,” he said, requesting to “close the topic”.

Meanwhile, on Sachin Pilot’s claim that he is soft on Vasundhara Raje, he said, “All the allegations we made against her (Ms Raje) have been taken to the courts. I will act if someone, even a random individual, can point out what we have left pending.”

Meanwhile, clarifying his comment from last month about Raje, he further added, “Kailash Meghwal had raised the topic of how I had once refused to help topple the BJP government of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, and stated how Rajasthan has not had a culture of horse-trading.”

“Responding to that, I let slip that Vasundhara Raje ji also did not believe in horse-trading. She had not said it to me herself, but her MLAs suggested so when they met me,” he said.

“That comment was twisted to claim that I credited her for saving my government during the 2020 revolt). People within her party tried to make it an issue against her,” he added.

The Chief Minister last month Vasundhara Raje and two other BJP leaders had played a role in saving his government during the 2020 revolt by his party MLAs led by Mr Pilot.

(With NDTV inputs)

Updated: 10 Jun 2023, 01:14 PM IST