The visit was supposed to happen in February, but the U.S. postponed it after a Chinese balloon appeared in U.S. skies. In the four months since, Chinese authorities have leaned into a worldview that paints the U.S. as the global aggressor, misreading and exaggerating Beijing’s actions.

To many Americans, the balloon’s appearance was a blatant incursion. China’s retort: It is the U.S. that has explaining to do.

In China’s version of the balloon incident, the U.S. grossly overreacted to what Beijing called an errant scientific airship, shooting it down as a spy vehicle.

In an unusual premeeting call to Blinken this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang reinforced the message that the U.S. must make amends to reverse the downward spiral in bilateral relations: “It’s clear where the responsibility lies,” Qin said.

The White House is signaling that significant breakthroughs at the Blinken meeting are unlikely, but that engagement is necessary. “Intense competition requires intense diplomacy if we’re going to manage tensions,” said Kurt Campbell, deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, in a Wednesday briefing.

Its balloon messaging has been just one example of a Chinese-style public-relations push that has gone into overdrive under Xi Jinping, who after a decade as China’s leader has secured an indefinite hold on power.

Blame shifting is a decades-old Beijing tactic to cast itself as a victim that is now intertwined with Xi’s more recent nationalistic efforts at “stirring up the passions of his people” to gird for extreme challenges, says Michael Auslin, a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

He says long-running U.S. emphasis on sustaining a bilateral relationship translates to Beijing as a signal Washington won’t ever push too hard and “is willing to do anything” to avoid worsening situations, even if that is an outdated notion.

The strategy combines a pugnacious “wolf warrior” brand of diplomacy and spin on current events to position Xi’s China as a responsible world power against an irresponsible U.S. Selective censorship at home and an expanding media footprint abroad turbocharge the messaging, political analysts say.

Initially when the balloon was spotted over Montana, China’s messaging appeared defensive and terse, as if its leaders were caught off guard. Its expression of regret claimed a Chinese scientific research airship had accidentally blown toward the U.S., a case of “force majeure.”

But Beijing’s initial defensive posture switched to offensive play when a U.S. jet destroyed it with a missile near South Carolina on Feb. 4. China’s Foreign Ministry called the action a “U.S. attack” and “overreaction.”

The grasp for narrative power reflects Xi’s Communist Party directives to tell China’s story, which includes redefining concepts such as human rights and democracy, an expansion of Leninist doctrine that calls for responding to bad news with domestic censorship and rebuttals, says Daniel Russel, a former diplomat who is vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

“This is a corollary to China standing up,” he said.

According to Beijing-hatched narratives, the U.S. is fueling a Taiwan independence movement and goading China toward a superpower battle, making no mention of its own military muscle-flexing near the democratic island. It has pushed a similar explanation for Russia’s assault on Ukraine, that U.S. expansionism left Moscow little choice.

Likewise in Beijing’s telling, near misses between the two countries’ navies and air forces stem from American provocations near China, not increasing recklessness of the People’s Liberation Army, as the Pentagon charges.

Whereas both sides share blame for many sources of bilateral tension, from economic decoupling pressure to the illicit drug trade, Beijing rejects any dose of responsibility: It isn’t Chinese production and export of precursors for the powerful opioid fentanyl that factored into over 70,000 American overdose deaths in 2021, under this view, but America’s addiction culture. Amid expectations Blinken will spotlight fentanyl in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry this week promoted a half-hour, English-language China Central Television documentary that concludes resolutely that U.S. demand undermines law enforcement efforts in China.

Similarly with the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese officialdom continues to suggest the coronavirus possibly originated in the U.S. while suppressing a body of evidence that it first appeared in China.

“It is a very consistent trope: If we repeat it, eventually it’s going to be picked up and repeated,” says Sarah Cook, senior adviser for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Washington-based advocacy group Freedom House. In a State Department-funded study published last year by Freedom House, Beijing actors, including diplomats and state media, promote what Cook calls episodes of “twisted reality” in all 30 nations studied, including the U.S.

While Westerners might raise an eyebrow to some story lines that emerge from Beijing, analysts said they might have more influence in developing nations of the so-called Global South that count both much of the world’s population and voting power at the United Nations.

“If you can gain legitimacy for your narrative, then that confers a power,” says Kenton Thibaut, an Atlantic Council analyst who sees Beijing’s central effort to paint the U.S. as hysterical, hypocritical and unreliable.

On the balloon, Thibaut says authorities had curtailed discussion on social media within China, to let Beijing’s assertion around the errant weather balloon dominate the online conversation.

By mid-February, Beijing had a fresh twist on the balloon story with a claim that U.S. high-altitude balloons had illegally flown over China 10 times in less than a year, which Washington categorically denied.

Chinese memes tracked by the Washington-based German Marshall Fund of the U.S. played up the American surveillance angle, including a cartoon circulated by Global Times that showed Uncle Sam exclaiming “China is spying on us!” while pointing to a “weather balloon,” even as eyes from seven tubes sprouting from his hat encircled a globe.

This month, a Chinese diplomat recirculated the cartoon on Twitter, mocking a Wall Street Journal article revealing U.S. concerns about Chinese spying from Cuba.

“It is this compare-and-contrast, with the U.S. as global villain, and China presenting itself as the positive example,” says Bret Schafer, a senior fellow at the Fund.