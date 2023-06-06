Bajrang Sena joins Congress in MP ahead of state assembly polls, Kamal Nath says, ‘supporting truth’

Bajrang Sena joined the Indian National Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Congress chief and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath confirmed the development to the media.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)