Bajrang Sena joins Congress in MP ahead of state assembly polls, Kamal Nath says, ‘supporting truth’

Bajrang Sena joined the Indian National Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Congress chief and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath confirmed the development to the media.

“They (Bajrang Sena workers) have supported Congress. They have supported the truth. They too can feel where is Madhya Pradesh being dragged to – be it corruption, unemployment or any other area. I congratulate and welcome them that are supporting the truth.” Kamal Nath told ANI.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath says, "They (Bajrang Sena workers) have supported Congress. They have supported the truth. They too can feel where is Madhya Pradesh being dragged to – be it corruption, unemployment or any other area. I congratulate and… pic.twitter.com/zP2NZAcZ7d — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 6, 2023

The development comes ahead of yet another crucial state assembly polls scheduled to be held in the state later this year. The state assembly polls will be held in or before November 2023 to elect all 230 members of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is looking to regain its power in the state government, after in March 2020, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly, and defected to Bharatiya Janata Party along with now union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, resulting in the collapse of the state government and resignation by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Subsequently BJP formed the state government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan becoming Chief Minister.

Tension arose in Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, after Congress took to microblogging site Twitter to publish a long formulated post about a series of surveys that had been conducted and pointed to a possible win for the grandold party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Notably, one of the surveys was conducted by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS), considered a mentor group for the ruling BJP.

Meanwhile, two senior Congress leaders sparred over the choice of Madhya Pradesh unit president Kamal Nath as the party’s chief ministerial face for the state Assembly polls likely to be held at the end of the year.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has exuded confidence that the party will bag 150 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 07:44 PM IST