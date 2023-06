The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court (HC) decision regarding the deployment of Central paramilitary forces during the panchayat polls in the state. The Calcutta HC had earlier ordered the State Election Commission to deploy central forces across all districts in West Bengal ahead of the panchayat polls.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha has been summoned by Governor CV Ananda Bose today for a discussion over the panchayat elections in West Bengal. The summon comes a day after he paid a visit to violence-hit Bhangore in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

According to the reports, Rajiv Sinha has been called by CV Ananda Bose to update him about the violence that claimed four lives in the state and steps taken to contain the situation. “[Rajiv] Sinha has been summoned by the Governor at 2 pm to apprise him of the current situation in the wake of the violence,” an official said.

After visiting Bhangore in West Bengal on Friday, Governor CV Ananda Bose said measures must be taken to end political violence and assured that “perpetrators would be permanently silenced” and “brought to book.” CV Ananda Bose also spoke with some locals and senior police officers and said that violence wouldn’t be tolerated in West Bengal.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also met Governor Ananda Bose on Saturday regarding the panchayat elections. During the meeting, Sukanta Majumdar apprised the Governor of the violence in the state and was assured that effective and corrective measures will be taken against any violence.

“I told the Governor everything about the violence. He told us that all proactive & effective steps will be taken to stop the violence happening in West Bengal during the Panchayat election. He told us that everything will be done…He (Governor) went to the ground to have a first-hand experience,” Sukanta Majumdar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Updated: 17 Jun 2023, 02:36 PM IST