‘Bengal is anarchic,’ Cong, BJP lash out at TMC over Panchayat Poll violence

Criticising the Bengal government for taking no action against ongoing violence in the state, opposition parties, both BJP and Congress, said that is it ‘people are scared’ and ‘it impossible to hold panchayat polls under such threatening conditions’.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)