‘Bengal is anarchic,’ Cong, BJP lash out at TMC over Panchayat Poll violence

Criticising the Bengal government for taking no action against ongoing violence in the state, opposition parties, both BJP and Congress, said that is it ‘people are scared’ and ‘it impossible to hold panchayat polls under such threatening conditions’.

West Bengal has seen a significant uptick in incidents of violence ahead of the panchayat polls. with clashes reported around the filing of nominations.

Slamming the TMC government, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, told news agency ANI, ‘The ruling party in West Bengal is leaving no stone unturned to create an atmosphere of terror. It is impossible to hold panchayat elections in Bengal without tension and violence. People are scared, candidates who have filed nominations had to run away from home out of fear’

 

On a similar note, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, said, Not only BJP leaders are being attacked, but the voice of the people of West Bengal is also not being heard. Court orders are not being respected there. The situation being created in West Bengal is anarchic and they want to run the country and the world in their own way…

 

Earlier, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also slammed Mamata Banerjee’s government for inaction

CM is saying one thing and Saugata Roy is saying something else. On the basis of govt report, State Election Commission is saying no one died and no political clash happened. Both the state government and the state election commission are sitting silent & are not doing anything to stop the violence. We thank the Governor who is trying to save the people of Bengal, he said.

 

Rural polls are scheduled in the state on July 8.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

Updated: 18 Jun 2023, 03:07 PM IST





