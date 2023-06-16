Bengal Panchayat polls: Governor vows ‘effective and corrective’ action against violence

The state of West Bengal is witnessing ongoing violence over filing of nominations for Panchayat elections. Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that “effective and corrective” action will be taken against those responsible.

Incidents of violence in Bengal

Tragic incidents of violence unfolded on Thursday, the final day for filing nominations for the upcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal. In Bhangar, South 24-Parganas, a prospective candidate and a political worker were shot dead, while in Murshidabad, a campaigner lost his life.

One of the victims, Mahiuddin Molla, was killed around 3pm while en route to the Bhangar II block office under police escort. He was filing nomination papers as a candidate from the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

At around 1:30 pm, a clash between political opponents near the same block office where the nomination filing was taking place resulted in the alleged shooting and death of Trinamul Congress supporter Rashid Molla.

Later, at approximately 9 pm, Trinamul leader Mozammel Sheikh was brutally attacked in Nabagram, Murshidabad, while he was en route to campaign for a party candidate. He was first shot and then targeted with explosive devices. In response to this tragic incident, Trinamul Congress has called for a bandh (strike) in Nabagram on Friday.

The final day of filing nominations witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum’s Ahmadpur. Incidents of bomb hurling were also reported in the area, leading to police intervention using tear gas shells to restore order. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose’ stance on violence

He said while speaking to ANI, “No words, only action. Wait and watch. You will see effective action, concrete action. That is all I can say now.”

Expressing his shock at the increasing death toll, Governor Bose emphasised that victory in elections should be determined by votes, not by the count of dead bodies. He highlighted that when the media is under attack, it signifies an attack on democracy, the common man, the Constitution, and the new generation.

Governor Bose assured that violence will be eradicated from the state and that those responsible will be held accountable. No one, regardless of their stature, will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Bengal is committed to upholding the rights of its citizens and ensuring freedom and peace during the local elections. Miscreants and individuals who engage in muscle power will face legal consequences.

The Governor urged all political parties and the people of Bengal to unite and defend democracy. He called for collective effort to counter disruptive forces and maintain the dignity of the common man, the sanctity of free and fair elections, and to foster an era of peace.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s stance on violence

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the opposition parties, accusing them of instigating violence in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process and tarnish the state’s image. She vowed that the people would respond firmly to any one-sided violence unleashed by the opposition.

Measures to ensure law and order

To maintain order, heavy security deployment has been implemented in the South 24 Parganas district. Tension prevailed in several areas, particularly in the Bhangar block, where clashes have occurred between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Indian Secular Front led by Naushad Siddiqui.

In response to the escalating situation, the Calcutta High Court’s division bench, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, directed the election commission to request the deployment of central paramilitary forces in all districts of the state within the next 48 hours, ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal are scheduled to take place on July 8, with vote counting on July 11. These elections are anticipated to be a crucial test for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress, serving as a litmus test ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 09:20 AM IST