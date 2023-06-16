Bengal Panchayat polls: Governor vows ‘effective and corrective’ action against violence

The state of West Bengal is witnessing ongoing violence over filing of nominations for Panchayat elections. Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that “effective and corrective” action will be taken against those responsible.
