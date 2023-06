Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is involved in the ‘demolition of the under-construction bridge’ in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The remarks by the minister came as the state government is under fire from the Opposition for the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur on 4 June.

“The bridge has been demolished by BJP. We are building the bridge and they are demolishing it,” Tej Pratap said on Monday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a probe in the case of the bridge collapse and vowed to take action against those responsible. The state government has issued a show-cause notice to the firm responsible for the construction of the bridge and one executive engineer is also suspended, the reports said.

“The bridge that collapsed on June 4, had collapsed last year also. I have instructed the authorities concerned to look into the matter seriously. It is not being constructed correctly that’s why it is collapsing again and again. The department will look into it, I have instructed officials to visit the site and action will be taken,” Nitish Kumar said.

BJP targets Nitish Kumar-led government

The state unit of the BJP has targeted the government over the incident and asked why appropriate action was not taken regarding structural defects pointed out in the construction of the bridge.

“I must say that the deputy chief minister is hiding the truth…he is not revealing the facts. When experts who inspected the bridge had already informed the government that there were serious structural defects, then why did the government allow the continuation of the construction work? The department should have immediately stopped that,” senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin said.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in Patna high court for an independent inquiry into such accidents of the bridge collapse.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 03:03 PM IST