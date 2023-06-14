Bihar CM Nitish Kumar bats for ‘early’ Lok Sabha polls, says ‘nobody knows when the. . .’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday advocated that the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections be conducted ‘early’. The Bihar CM has been working in uniting the Opposition parties against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial legislative assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2024.
