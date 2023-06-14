Menu
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar bats for ‘early’ Lok Sabha polls, says ‘nobody knows when the. . .’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday advocated that the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections be conducted ‘early’. The Bihar CM has been working in uniting the Opposition parties against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial legislative assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2024. 

“I have always been saying that the (Lok Sabha) elections should be conducted early. It is better if the polls are conducted early. Nobody knows when the elections will be conducted, so I request to do it as early as possible”, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told reporters. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to mobilise the opposition against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be held in Patna on 23 June.

The meeting, which is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre, was originally scheduled to be held on June 12.

However, the meeting was pushed back after several Opposition leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressed their inability to attend the meeting on June 12, citing prior engagements and preoccupations.

The statement from the Janata Dal (United) chief comes a day after, in a sudden move, Bihar minister for SC and ST welfare, Santosh Suman, on Tuesday resigned from the Nitish Kumar cabinet, his party Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) announced here.

Suman is currently the national president of HAM which was founded by his father Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former chief minister.

It was not immediately known whether the resignation was accepted.

Sources in ‘Mahagathbandhan’, the ruling alliance in the state, however, said that even if HAM, a four MLA-strong party, pulls out of the coalition, it would not have a bearing on the survival of the government.

Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 09:00 PM IST



