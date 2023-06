Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the reservation for the Muslim community is against the Constitution. Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that there “should not” reservation for Muslims and noted that religion-based reservation should not happen in the country. Amit Shah was speaking at a public gathering in Maharashtra’s Nanded.

“BJP believes that there should not be Muslim reservation as it is against the Constitution,” Amit Shah said.

“Muslim reservation is against the Constitution. There cannot be a reservation based on religion. Uddhav Thackeray should tell the people of Nanded if there should be a reservation for Muslims or not,” Amit Shah said in the rally.

The Union home minister also attacked Uddhav Thackeray for the then Shiv Sena’s alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election result.

Recalling the 2019 election, Amit Shah said he and Devendra Fadnavis had met Uddhav Thackeray for negotiation. “Uddhav Thackeray had promised that if the National Democratic Alliance wins, Devendra Fadnavis would be made the chief minister,” Amit Shah recalled.

“When the Maharashtra Assembly election was declared and the NDA won, Uddhav Thackeray broke the promise and for power, made an alliance with Congress and NCP,” he alleged.

