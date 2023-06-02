BJP MP Pritam Munde supports wrestlers; sister Pankaja says,’ I belong to BJP but BJP is not…’

Former Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Pankaja Munde on Thursday said that she belongs to the BJP but the party doesn’t belong to her. “I belong to the BJP. If I have a problem with my father, I will go to my brother’s house,” she said, referring to the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) led by Mahadeo Jankar. Pankaja Munde made these comments at an event.
