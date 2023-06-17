BJP on West Bengal panchayat poll violence: ‘Black chapter in the history of democracy’

BJP has sharply criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal along with state election commission authorities for the incidents of violence in the state during the nomination process for the panchayat polls on Friday.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi while terming the incidents of violence as a ‘black chapter’ in the history of democracy said, “The way state government and police are acting is a black chapter in the history of democracy and elections of the nation,”

“On the last day, more than 40000 worked from the TMC filed for nomination. And there are 341 blocks in West Bengal. In four hours, more than 40000 people nominated themselves for just 341 blocks. Not just the TMC, but left, Congress, BJP, workers from every party went for nomination. It takes two minutes to nominate one person,” the BJP spokesperson added

At least three persons were shot dead and several others injured in violence in the state on the last day of nomination filing on Thursday, with most of the strife having been reported from Bhangore, some 25 km to the southeast of Kolkata, where two persons were killed.

Supporters of Trinamool Congress and Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) have been clashing in Bhangore for the past few days. Supporters of both parties came head to head on the road on Friday while wielding sticks leading to the police struggling to maintain a law and order situation. The clashes injured some police personnel as well including the SDPO.

A division bench of Calcutta High Court led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnamam directed the state election commission to request the deployment of central paramilitary forces in all the districts of the state within the next 48 hours.

The deployment of central paramilitary forces has been a persistent demand by the opposition parties with Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claiming ‘thugs and miscreants’ of the ruling party are preying on opposition parties while requesting the deployment of central forces.

Voting for West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 will be held on July 8 and the results will be declared on July 11. West Bengal is gearing up for the panchayat polls which are scheduled for July 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 17 Jun 2023, 06:54 AM IST