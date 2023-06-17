BJP on West Bengal panchayat poll violence: ‘Black chapter in the history of democracy’

BJP has sharply criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal along with state election commission authorities for the incidents of violence in the state during the nomination process for the panchayat polls on Friday.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)