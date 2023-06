BJP President J.P. Nadda arrived in South Tripura on Friday for a significant occasion—the commemoration of nine years of the NDA government’s tenure at the Centre. Nadda’s visit aimed to address a grand rally that would take place at the Santirbazar school ground on Saturday, that is today.

Nadda received a warm welcome at the airport from Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb. Expressing his excitement, Saha took to Facebook to announce Nadda’s arrival and the purpose of his visit, the post said, “BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in the state to address a rally to be organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years in power in Santirbazar of South Tripura district. We welcomed Nadda-ji.”

BJP’s northeast coordinator, Sambit Patra, arrived earlier in the day and held a meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss the party’s programme for the following day.

In light of the event, security arrangements were intensified throughout the Santirbazar sub-division as a precautionary measure. A senior police officer confirmed the deployment of additional troops in and around the venue to ensure the safety of attendees.

The rally, slated to begin at 11 am, would serve as an opportunity for Nadda to address the enthusiastic crowd. Additionally, as part of the “Sampark Se Samarthan” initiative, Nadda planned to meet with two influential families in Agartala. Following these engagements, he would depart the state on Saturday afternoon, as confirmed by a party leader.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 17 Jun 2023, 06:59 AM IST