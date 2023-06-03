BJP releases schedule for MPs ahead of new Parliament building inauguration

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a schedule for their party members ahead of the eventful Sunday, 28 may which will see VD Savarkar’s birthday celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat, and finally the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

The notice was issued by BJP secretary, Dr Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi.

The schedule is a much detailed itinerary for all BJP MPs who have been asked to join. The notice circulated among BJP members asks all Members of the Parliament to be present for all three events on Sunday, 28 May.

The three events include-

-Floral tribute to VD Savarkar on his birthday

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat

-Inauguration of the new Parliament building.

According to the notice, that has been checked by Mint, all BJP MPs have been asked to report at Veer Savarkar in Central Hall Parliament House by 10.30 am for floral tribute to the freedom fighter.

They have then been instructed to be seated in GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building to attend ‘Man Ki Baat’ at 10.45 am.

Finally, the BJP MPs have been asked to be seated in the New Building of Parliament for its inauguration immediately after Mann ki Baat is over.

For the new Parliament building inauguration, the Indian government announced that ‘Sengol’ – a historical sceptre will be installed next to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s seat in the new Parliament building.

The notice to mark BJP MPs presence comes in the backdrop of Opposition parties boycotting the inauguration programme, citing the fact that the new Parliament Building should be inaugurated by President of India Droupadi Murmu, and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Construction of a new building began on 10 December 2020, when Modi laid the foundation stone and called the building an intrinsic part of a “self-reliant India”.

The Parliament’s statement said the new building would accommodate 888 members in the lower house and 300 members in the upper house, as compared to the current 543 and 250, respectively.

The new Parliament is part of Modi’s plan to redevelop the historical heart of New Delhi called the Central Vista.

Updated: 28 May 2023, 06:29 AM IST