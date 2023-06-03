BJP releases schedule for MPs ahead of new Parliament building inauguration

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a schedule for their party members ahead of the eventful Sunday, 28 may which will see VD Savarkar’s birthday celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat, and finally the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)