BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over PSU job comment, ‘Stick to Mickey Mouse interviews’

In a sharp attack, the BJP on Sunday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi , accusing him of lacking understanding and attempting to appear intelligent by discussing issues such as the alleged elimination of over two lakh jobs in PSUs. The ruling party suggested that he should stick to scripted interviews.

This came after the senior congress leader tweeted that more than two lakh jobs have been “eliminated” from public sector undertakings (PSUs) and alleged that hopes of lakhs of youth are being “trampled upon” by the government for the benefit of a few “crony capitalist friends”.

He also tweeted, that the PSUs used to be the pride of India and the dream of every youth for employment but today, they are “not the priority of the government”.

पीएसयू भारत की शान हुआ करते थे और रोज़गार के लिए हर युवा का सपना हुआ करते थे। मगर, आज ये सरकार की प्राथमिकता नहीं हैं। देश के पीएसयू में रोज़गार, 2014 में 16.9 लाख से कम हो कर 2022 में मात्र 14.6 लाख रह गए हैं। क्या एक प्रगतिशील देश में रोज़गार घटते हैं? BSNL में 1,81,127… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 18, 2023

Reacting to it, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said the truth is that the Narendra Modi government has reformed the PSUs and currently doing much better than under the Congress rule.

“You ran a vicious campaign against HAL, SBI and LIC too, eventually to look stupid, when each of these PSUs posted super profits. You are once again mutilating data to suit your devious agenda,” Malviya said in a long tweet in a sharp reaction to Gandhi’s claim.

“You, Rahul Gandhi, should focus on doing Mickey Mouse kind of interviews with your Papa’s colleagues, who are still indebted to the Gandhi family, for the largesse received,” Malviya said in his tweet.

“You should not try to look intelligent by talking about jobs etc because you understand nothing about these things. You should stick to doing choreographed interviews, which can be edited later, to remove bloopers and make you look reasonable,” he added.

You should stick to doing choreographed interviews, which can be edited later, to remove bloopers and make you look ‘reasonable’. You ran a vicious campaign against HAL, SBI and LIC too, eventually to look stupid, when each of these PSUs posted super profits. You are once again… https://t.co/lrjSVjAnFi pic.twitter.com/XPMGSbYkAQ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 18, 2023

Malviya accuses the Congress of insincere concern for PSUs, blaming the party’s past policies for the downfall of numerous PSUs and wastage of taxpayers’ money meant for healthcare and education.

Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 09:02 AM IST