Boris Johnson’s surprise resignation ‘triggers’ immediate by-election’. What this means for PM Sunak and Tories

Britain’s former Prime Minister and the centre of “partygate’ scandal, Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson sprung a ‘surprise’ resignation on the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak government. The former Prime Minister, who recently became a father for the eight time with wife Carrie Symonds, resigned from his post as the MP on Friday, 9 June.
