Calcutta HC overstepped judicial powers with Central forces order, SEC tells SC; hearing tomorrow

West Bengal Panchayat elections has had a run-in with the judiciary at the nomination phase itself. Incidences of violence that hit places like Bhangore while candidates were trying to file nomination papers took centre stage. At this point the Calcutta High Court intervened and directed the State Elections Commission (SEC) to request that central forces be deployed in the areas already declared ‘sensitive’.
