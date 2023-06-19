Centre bars states from bidding for food grains, despite opposition. Here’s why

The Indian government has barred states from bidding for federally held food grains when it launches staggered auctions to sell 1.5-million tonne wheat in June, Hindustan Times reported. Further the Indian Government will also impose a similar restriction on an undisclosed amount of rice grains.
