Centre constitutes peace committee in Manipur under chairmanship of governor

New Delhi: The central government has constituted a Peace Committee in Manipur, with the governor of Manipur as its chairperson, the ministry of home affairs said in a statement.

The committee includes members such as the chief minister, state government ministers, member of parliament (MP), members of legislative assembly (MLAs), and leaders from different political parties. It also comprises former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers, and representatives of various ethnic groups.

“The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate peace making process among various ethnic groups of the state, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups. The committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups,” the ministry said.

During his visit to Manipur from 29 May to 1 June 1, Union home minister Amit Shah assessed the situation and announced the formation of the Peace Committee to address the prevailing tensions.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over six Manipur violence cases, forming a special investigation team under a DIG-rank officer. Six FIRs have been filed since violent clashes broke out in the north eastern state last month. Home Minister Amit Shah had also announced a CBI probe into the matter during his recent visit to Manipur.

Five FIRs had been filed for alleged criminal conspiracy while a sixth FIR was filed on general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur. The CBI has now registered six cases in connection with the clashes and created an SIT of around 10 CBI personnel to investigate the matter.

Violence had erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. So far, nearly 100 people have lost their lives and over 300 have been injured.

Updated: 10 Jun 2023, 02:05 PM IST