Centre constitutes peace committee in Manipur under chairmanship of governor

New Delhi: The central government has constituted a Peace Committee in Manipur, with the governor of Manipur as its chairperson, the ministry of home affairs said in a statement.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)