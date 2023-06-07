Centre’s strategic engagement with seers to strengthen influence in Tamil Nadu before election

South might have proven to be a far-off dream for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but the pivotal role priests from 19 adheenams of Tamil Nadu played in the new Parliament inauguration grand ceremony was an indication that the saffron party has been formulating strategies to make inroads into Tamil Nadu prior to the upcoming Assembly election, likely due in December this year.
