‘Changed Lord Hanuman to angry bird…’: Bhupesh Baghel’s ‘chronology samajhiye’ swipe on Adipurush row

Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also chimed in on the growing dissention to the latest rendition of Indian literature’s Itihasa Ramayana, in the film Adipurush starring Prabhash, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and directed by National Award winner Om Raut.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)