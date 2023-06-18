Chidambaram takes swipe at skyrocketing airfares: ‘Vishwaguru of monopolistic capitalism’

P Chidambaram, former Union Minister for Finance and senior Congress leader, took a swipe at the Central government over the skyrocketing airfares in the country, saying India will be the “Vishwaguru to the world on monopolistic capitalism”. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram listed the prices of Chennai to Delhi business and economy class fares and spoke about the airfares in demand and supply terminology.
