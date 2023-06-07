Congress decides to resolve the tussle of Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot with a new formula. Details here

Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa ruled out the possibility of dissident leader Sachin Pilot floating a new party ahead of the crucial state polls. He said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had recently talked to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Delhi in which both the Rajasthan leaders “agreed to work unitedly”. When asked about the “formula” to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot, Randhawa said he will not share it with the media. However, he said that both Gehlot and Pilot know about the formula.Randhawa said that 90 per cent of the matter was resolved and the rest was also not an issue.