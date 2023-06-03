Congress likely to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence that the party will bag 150 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh on Monday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters here over the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

“Congress to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh.We had a detailed meeting right now and our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after meeting with state leaders on assembly poll preparedness.

#WATCH | We had a detailed meeting right now and our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/9rQgiJBumY — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

These are also part of the Congress’ efforts to activate party cadres and prepare the ground for the assembly polls slated later this year.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 seats.

Gandhi parried a query on Nath being the chief ministerial face of the party.

Aggarwal said all leaders gave their inputs for the upcoming assembly elections.

“Everyone felt that all leaders should contest the elections unitedly and help the party win in the state,” Aggarwal said giving details of the meeting in which Gandhi, Kharge and K C Venugopal were present.

Nath said, “We all discussed the strategy and the issues on which the party should contest these polls. We are all of the opinion that we will enter the poll fray unitedly”.

Noting that over four months are left for the polls, he said it was a very important meeting in which all senior leaders were present.

Asked if it would give guarantees like it did in Karnataka, Nath said a beginning has been made in Madhya Pradesh with the ‘Nari Samman Yojna’.

“We have done some and some will be announced in the future. We can’t fire all the bullets in one go,” Nath said.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled by the end of this year. The last MP Assembly polls held on November 28, 2018, threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House. The BJP won 109 seats.

Though the Congress formed a coalition government under Nath, it fell in March 2020 after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out and joined the BJP, paving the way for Chouhan to return as the chief minister.

