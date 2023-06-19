Menu
Defence minister holds talks with Vietnamese counterpart to strengthen bilateral cooperation

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang to boost bilateral defence cooperation, the ministry of defence said in a statement on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the two sides reviewed the progress of various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed satisfaction at the ongoing engagements.

“Both ministers identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry cooperation, maritime security and multinational cooperation,” the ministry said.

Signifying a significant milestone in bilateral relations, Singh announced the gifting of the indigenously-built in-service missile Corvette INS Kirpan to the Vietnam People’s Navy, which is expected to significantly enhance their naval capabilities.

As part of his engagements, General Phan Van Gan also visited DRDO headquarters and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in defence research and joint production.

Earlier in the day, the Vietnamese defence minister paid his respects at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, laying a wreath in honor of the fallen heroes. General Phan Van Gang’s two-day visit to India, which commenced on 18 June, further solidifies Vietnam’s role as a key partner in India’s Act East Policy and in the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 04:37 PM IST



