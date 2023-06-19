Defence minister holds talks with Vietnamese counterpart to strengthen bilateral cooperation

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang to boost bilateral defence cooperation, the ministry of defence said in a statement on Monday.
