Defence minister to meet Vietnamese counterpart to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh is set to hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang in New Delhi on 19 June, to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two nations, the defence ministry said in a statement.

General Phan Van Giang will be on a visit to India from 18-19 June.

The discussions aim to deepen defence partnership between India and Vietnam, encompassing various areas of mutual interest. Both sides are expected to exchange views on regional and global security matters, it added.

The Vietnamese minister visit Agra during his India trip.

“India and Vietnam share a comprehensive strategic partnership. Bilateral defence relations form a significant pillar to this partnership,” the ministry said.

“Defence engagements between the two nations have diversified to include wide-ranging contacts between the services, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes, cooperation in UN Peacekeeping, ship visits and bilateral exercises,” it added.

During Singh’s visit to Vietnam in June 2022, major overarching guiding documents namely ‘Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030’ and a memorandum of understanding on ‘Mutual Logistics Support’ were signed that have significantly enhanced the scope and scale of defence cooperation between both the countries.

