Defence minister to meet Vietnamese counterpart to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh is set to hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang in New Delhi on 19 June, to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two nations, the defence ministry said in a statement.
