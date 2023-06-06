Delhi Govt vs Centre ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal to seek support from Akhilesh Yadav tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tomorrow, June 7, Wednesday, to seek support against the Centre’s Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital. The meeting will take place in Lucknow, according to ANI reports.

On May 23, the AAP national convenor embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from Opposition parties against the central government’s ordinance.

So far, Kejriwal held a meeting with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana CM KCR, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

After meeting Stalin earlier this month, the AAP supremo said that he was assured that DMK will stand by the AAP and the people of Delhi.

“We discussed with him the Centre’s ordinance against the Delhi government. It is undemocratic and unconstitutional. CM Stalin has assured that DMK will stand by AAP and the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal told media persons.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MP Sanjay Singh, MP Raghav Chadha, and Delhi Minister Atishi were also present at the meeting along with DMK leaders TR Balu and Kanimozhi.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders from Punjab and Delhi met All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Mallikarjun Kharge in his Delhi residence on May 29 and suggested the High Command not to support AAP on the AAP versus Centre Ordinance row.

The sources said a majority of the leaders told the leadership to have no truck with Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a “B-team” of the BJP and claiming he harmed the Congress’ interests not only in Delhi and Punjab but other states as well.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the ‘transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters’.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 10:30 AM IST

