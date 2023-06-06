Delhi Govt vs Centre ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal to seek support from Akhilesh Yadav tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tomorrow, June 7, Wednesday, to seek support against the Centre’s Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital. The meeting will take place in Lucknow, according to ANI reports.
